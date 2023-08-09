Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50. Hercules Capital traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 318214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
