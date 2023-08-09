Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,703,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,506,199 shares.The stock last traded at $35.70 and had previously closed at $35.71.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,302,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,394,748.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

