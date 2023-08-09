Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.52, but opened at $67.30. Cloudflare shares last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 983,055 shares.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $972,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,071,735.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,590 shares of company stock worth $38,126,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

