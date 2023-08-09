Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Veru had a negative net margin of 652.36% and a negative return on equity of 206.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Veru Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
Institutional Trading of Veru
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veru from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
About Veru
Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.
