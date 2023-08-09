Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Veru had a negative net margin of 652.36% and a negative return on equity of 206.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,777,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veru by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 949,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 550.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 2,322.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 450,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veru from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

