StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.