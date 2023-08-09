StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

