WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.