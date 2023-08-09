WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
