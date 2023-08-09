Contrasting Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) & Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International $80.67 billion 1.87 $9.05 billion $5.17 18.79

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.63% -127.84% 16.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 1 1 8 0 2.70

Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $111.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Ispire Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

