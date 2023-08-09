Analyzing Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $89.24 million 6.71 $4.71 million ($0.47) -35.70 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $421.97 million 2.04 $38.10 million ($1.31) -9.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 5.83% 0.75% 0.37% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -11.84% 8.84% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Gladstone Land pays out -117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gladstone Land and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $14.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

