StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AJX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AJX opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

