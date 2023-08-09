The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEV

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Lion Electric by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 411,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.