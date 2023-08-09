The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.49.
LEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday.
Lion Electric stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.15.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
