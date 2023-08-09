Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) & Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap-on and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $4.49 billion 3.21 $911.70 million $18.05 15.12 Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $2.55 3.58

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap-on, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.5% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Snap-on and Husqvarna AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 1 4 4 0 2.33 Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap-on currently has a consensus price target of $296.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Snap-on’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Husqvarna AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 21.06% 21.38% 13.85% Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Snap-on pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Snap-on has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Snap-on beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company provides hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other related products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, and hydraulic and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and computer-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics; and engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane equipment, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists, as well as after-sales support services and training programs. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, infrastructure construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

