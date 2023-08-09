NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $57.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

