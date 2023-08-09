Contrasting Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) and ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) and ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Companies and ECN Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $5.84 billion 3.85 $46.42 million ($0.21) -54.14 ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than ECN Capital.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 1 9 1 0 2.00 ECN Capital 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rocket Companies and ECN Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rocket Companies presently has a consensus price target of $9.18, indicating a potential downside of 19.25%. ECN Capital has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 134.69%. Given ECN Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECN Capital is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and ECN Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies -0.59% -8.21% -3.28% ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a digital, social, and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Rocket Solar, a tech-driven, residential solar energy provider; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rocket Central, a professional services organization that provides technology, data, marketing, communication and other services; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage broker. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans. It serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and pension and investment funds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.