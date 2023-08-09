Head to Head Analysis: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) vs. Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -23.10% -15.35% -0.66% Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24%

Volatility & Risk

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.2% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qurate Retail and Adeia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $11.56 billion 0.21 -$2.59 billion ($7.01) -0.91 Adeia $438.93 million 2.43 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -3.51

Adeia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qurate Retail and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Adeia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Adeia beats Qurate Retail on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.