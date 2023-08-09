X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

XFOR stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

