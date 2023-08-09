Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,305.75

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,305.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STJPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.67) to GBX 1,063 ($13.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,300 ($16.61) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

