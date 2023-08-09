Savers Value Village (SVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Savers Value Village to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Savers Value Village Stock Performance
Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.48.
Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
