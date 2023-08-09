Savers Value Village (SVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Savers Value Village to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SVV

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.