Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Portillo’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portillo’s Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,299,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Portillo’s by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $19.12 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.