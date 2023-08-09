authID (AUID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,184.52%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Get authID alerts:

authID Stock Performance

AUID stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. authID has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at authID

Institutional Trading of authID

In related news, Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in authID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.