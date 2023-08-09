StockNews.com Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $99.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.