Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $52.38

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $675.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,655,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,922 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

