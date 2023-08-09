AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AudioEye Stock Down 2.9 %
AudioEye stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.89.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
