AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Down 2.9 %

AudioEye stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.