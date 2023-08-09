Neonode (NEON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 87.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

