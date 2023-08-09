Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
