ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRPH opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of -0.39. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PRPH. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on PRPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.