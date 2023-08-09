Archer Aviation (ACHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 1.4 %

ACHR stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,245,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 422.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2,451.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 629,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 604,721 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

