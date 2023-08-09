Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $112.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

PI stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.64 and a beta of 2.08. Impinj has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

