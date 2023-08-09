Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $59.19

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

