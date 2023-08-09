Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $42.83

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

