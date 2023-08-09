Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target at $109.31

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.