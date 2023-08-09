Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target at $109.31

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.31.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
