Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $118.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.