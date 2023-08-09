Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

