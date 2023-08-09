Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $69.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

