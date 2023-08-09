Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $31.19

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 848.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.26 on Friday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.22, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.