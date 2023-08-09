AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) versus EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Financial Analysis

EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -17.01% -15.23% -7.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EKF Diagnostics and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKF Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 149.88%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than EKF Diagnostics.

42.0% of EKF Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AxoGen $138.58 million 2.06 -$28.95 million ($0.58) -11.50

EKF Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Summary

AxoGen beats EKF Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples. The company also provides glucose and lactate analyzers, such as Biosen C-Line GP+ and C-Line Clinic; Quo-Lab A1c, a desktop point-of-care analyzer for measuring glycated hemoglobin; Quo-Test A1c for the monitoring and management of diabetes; and STAT-Site M Beta-hydroxybutyrate analyzer. In addition, it offers Creamatocrit Plus, an analyzer for detecting the lipid concentration and calorific density in mothers' milk; QuPID and True20 pregnancy tests; and Lactate Scout 4, a lactate analyzer. Further, the company provides clinical chemical analyzers, such as Beta-hydroxybutyrate for monitoring ketosis; Glycated Albumin; Glycated Serum Protein; Nitro-tab Ketone tablets; and Procalcitonin marker for bacterial infection and sepsis, as well as reagents, calibrators, standards, and controls. Additionally, it offers RaPET Serology immunoassay kits; QuStick Strep A for Strep A infection treatment; Altair 240, a chemistry analyzer; Excel, a semi-automated chemistry analyzer; Micro 12, a micro centrifuge for clinical, molecular, and bacteriological applications; Hema-Screen Serology, an analyzer dependent for early detection of colorectal cancer; Uri-Trak 120 urine analyzer; and kits and other services related to COVID-19, as well as contract manufacturing solutions to third-party businesses and laboratory services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

