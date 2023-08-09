Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) & Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Financial Survey

Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kyushu Electric Power and Pampa Energía, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyushu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Pampa Energía 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energía 26.95% 21.01% 10.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kyushu Electric Power and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.6% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyushu Electric Power and Pampa Energía’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($203.58) -0.03 Pampa Energía $1.83 billion 1.25 $456.00 million $9.04 4.55

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Kyushu Electric Power. Kyushu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energía, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Kyushu Electric Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sale, Electricity Transmission and Distribution, Other Energy Services, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power. The company also receipts, stores, vaporizes, delivers, and sells LNG; purchases, operates, charters, and rents LNG carriers; manufactures and sells electric machinery, specialist equipment, concrete poles, HV and LV insulators, and other products; constructs, maintains, and repairs power generation facilities; buys, leases, manages, cleans, and maintains real estate properties; acquires and owns securities; recycles used confidential documents; offers geothermal technical and air cargo transportation services; and housing and building reviews, assessments and guarantees. In addition, it manufactures steel structures; and installs, maintains, and manages electrical measurement equipment and steel structures. Further, the company offers telecommunication devices, and fiber-optic cable and broadband services; elderly nursing home management and nursing, temporary staffing, and job-placement services; information systems; and computer software. Additionally, it supplies heat; provides environmental preservation works; consultation, planning, investigation, measurement, design, drafting, and care of civil engineering/construction projects; clerical work acceptance on trust and consulting business; data center services; investment services; Internet website planning, development, and management; e-sports planning and operation; golf course management; subtitle production services for broadcasting; and ownership of mining interests and assets. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Fukuoka City, Japan.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

