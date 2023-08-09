Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.00 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
