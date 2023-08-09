Reviewing Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) & Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.20 $32.89 million $3.17 2.05 Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.27

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Dolphin Energy and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 1 4 4 0 2.33

Repsol has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Repsol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 9.36% 554.76% 52.59% Repsol 4.82% 22.53% 10.06%

Summary

Repsol beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

