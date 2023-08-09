Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.94) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CSTL stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.84. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,888.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,170 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

