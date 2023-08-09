Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issued By Northland Capmk

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CMBM opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

