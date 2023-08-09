B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $151.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

