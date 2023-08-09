Brokers Issue Forecasts for Azenta, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Azenta in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

AZTA stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

