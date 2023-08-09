Azenta, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Azenta in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Trading Up 1.2 %

AZTA stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 24.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

