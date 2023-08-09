B. Riley Weighs in on CoreCard Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:CCRD opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $35.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in CoreCard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCard by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CoreCard by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CoreCard by 1,778.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

