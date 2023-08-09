Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

