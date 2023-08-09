Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.