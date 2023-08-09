William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aravive in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $0.23 on Monday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 81.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aravive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

