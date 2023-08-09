Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

BLDR stock opened at $151.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

