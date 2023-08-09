Amgen Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.82.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.80 on Monday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

