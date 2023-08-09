Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Paragon 28, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paragon 28 news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

